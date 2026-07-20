GA-ASI and KONGSBERG Advance JSM Integration for MQ-9B

Companies Bring Joint Strike Missile Weapon System to Leading Uncrewed Platform

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and KONGSBERG Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG) completed the System Requirements Review (SRR) and Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for the integration of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) weapon system onto MQ-9B. This design and integration effort is a jointly funded project by both companies aimed at providing long-range strike capability for MQ-9B and its customers. These reviews were successfully completed in Kongsberg, Norway, on June 30.

MQ-9B is an industry-leading uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) manufactured by GA-ASI and includes the SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian® models. KONGSBERG produces the JSM, a best-in-class weapon system for use against high-priority targets.

"We recognize the value JSM brings to our MQ-9B platform," said Niki Johnson, GA-ASI Vice President, International Capture and Government Affairs. "This integration effort shows how industry can effectively collaborate to integrate new capabilities and make them available quickly to our warfighters."

MQ-9B is a long-endurance uncrewed platform that can conduct missions over land and over water. JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile for use against high-priority targets.

"Having JSM integrated onto an uncrewed air platform - the MQ-9B - enables a highly capable strike mission set that can be employed in conjunction with or independently of piloted aircraft. This is an operational capability that we're seeing greater interest in across the defence sector," said Jens Gjestvang, Senior Vice President, Missiles and Aerostructures.

MQ-9Bs are multi-mission, multi-domain UAS that can operate in all weather conditions. MQ-9B aircraft are being flown by the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, Belgian Defence, and the Japan Coast Guard. In addition, MQ-9B has been selected by Canada, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Qatar, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG protects people and critical infrastructure - from deep sea to space. Through innovation, collaboration, and determination, we develop technologies and solutions to serve the defense, security, and surveillance markets. KONGSBERG combines military and civilian expertise to drive rapid innovation for defense, research, and commercial applications. The JSM is a 5th generation strike missile, engineered to evade advanced defence systems. The missile has been selected by Norway, Japan, Australia, the US and Germany.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

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GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.