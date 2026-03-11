From Curiosity to Inclusion: Jordan’s Push to Redefine Disability in the Eyes of a Child

Amman: "Why is he different?" It is a question born of innocent curiosity, often asked by a child witnessing someone using a wheelchair or communicating through sign language. In that fleeting moment, experts say, lies the seed of a lifelong perspective: will the child grow up with a sense of empathy and respect, or will they adopt the rigid stereotypes that have long marginalized people with disabilities? According to Jordan News Agency, as Jordan marks a new chapter in its social development, educators and rights advocates are emphasizing that the integration of people with disabilities is not merely a logistical task of building ramps, but a cultural mission that begins in the nursery and the classroom. Educational psychologist Tahani Al-Rabaya highlights the family as the primary "point of axis" for a child's worldview. She argues that parents who provide sensitive responses to their children's questions create a safe space for discovery. Al-Rabaya explains that when parents view difference as a natural part of human integration, it strengthens a child's sense of value and belonging. She suggests that families - whether they have a child with a disability or not - can instill these values through play, storytelling, and practical examples of "empathy over pity." The transition from the home to the school represents the first real-world test of these values. Educational expert Dr. Ayesh Nawaisah asserts that inclusive education does more than just help students with disabilities; it improves the quality of teaching for everyone. Nawaisah says that when students learn together, they discover shared interests, shifting the gaze from one of pity to one of genuine friendship and cooperation. He emphasizes that the teacher's role is critical in maintaining a "zero-tolerance" environment for bullying or mockery, turning potential negative interactions into lessons on human dignity. The conversation in Jordan has shifted significantly since the passing of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law No. 20 of 2017. Activist Ahmed Abu Rayyan points out that disability is no longer defined by a medical condition, but by the "interaction between individuals and the behavioral or environmental barriers" they face. Abu Rayyan explains that the challenge is not the disability itself, but the unequipped environment and the negative social attitudes. He notes that Jordan's National Strategy for Inclusive Education aims to ensure that children grow up viewing disability as a natural part of human diversity. The ultimate goal, advocates say, is a society where rights are seen not as a "gift" or a "grant," but as an inherent human entitlement. By fostering this awareness from childhood, Jordan aims to build a future where every citizen is evaluated by their productivity and character rather than their physical form.