FREM COMMEMORATES LAUNCHING OF “PROJECT WATAN”: FOR ELECTING A PRESIDENT WITH THE PRIORITY OF ECONOMIC & SOCIAL RESCUE

Marking two years since the launching of “Project Watan” that aims to build the republic of man, freedom, mission and sovereignty in Lebanon, the Chairman of the Executive Council of “Project Watan”, MP Neemat Frem, called for “taking a huge decision to elect a president for the republic as soon as possible and before it is too late….if we still want Lebanon!” “The presidency of the republic and the election of a president are directly related to the continuity of Lebanon. The election of the president, as well as the expected dialogue, should focus on ending the presidential vacuum…and forming a new government with an agreed-upon line-up, program and powers for the sake of economic and social rescue and the restoration of regular work in all constitutional and national institutions,” Frem underlined. He added: “The priority is to elect a president for the republic and implement the Taif Agreement, after which bridging the gaps in Taif will be considered,” he said.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon