Foreign ministry condoles Riyadh over victims of Saudi plane crash



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates voiced its deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the victims of a Saudi plane crash.

The Ministry affirmed Jordan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in this tragedy, expressing its condolences to the families of the two martyrs.

At King Abdulaziz Air Base in the city of Dhahran, a fighter aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed today while conducting a regular training operation.

Source: Jordan News Agency