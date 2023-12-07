  • Date: December 8, 2023
  • Date: December 8, 2023

Foreign ministry condoles Riyadh over victims of Saudi plane crash


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates voiced its deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the victims of a Saudi plane crash.

The Ministry affirmed Jordan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in this tragedy, expressing its condolences to the families of the two martyrs.

At King Abdulaziz Air Base in the city of Dhahran, a fighter aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed today while conducting a regular training operation.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages