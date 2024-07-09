Foreign Minister, French advisor to president talk Gaza war

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Advisor to the French President for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, held talks in Amman on the Gaza war and the two-state solution.

Safadi and Legendre discussed on Tuesday the outcomes of the meeting of His Majesty King Abdullah II and French President Emanuel Macron in Paris on June 24 on the Israeli war in Gaza and the developments in the enclave.

They discussed increasing cooperation and the “deep-rooted” Jordan-France strategic ties.

Source: Jordan News Agency