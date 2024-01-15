FM, Greek counterpart hold expanded talks, 2nd add

“The court has 43 Arab and Muslim members, and I believe that South Africa’s decision to file this lawsuit is symbolic. And the decision of the Arab-Islamic summit, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia and reflected the consensus of Arab and Islamic countries, was clear by mandating the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation General Secretariats to draft legal pleadings and legal files in order to collaborate with relevant international organizations,” Safadi added.

“We work openly and within a clear strategy, but the court has operational processes that we and no one else can bypass,” Safadi explained.

“We are awaiting the court’s decision on the application of procedural measures, and then we await the court to assume its role,” Safadi added.

“We are preparing to make our oral argument to the court in a different matter that stems from a resolution made by the General Assembly about the consequences of the Israeli occupation. We filed a written pleading, and in a few days we will file an or

al pleading on the day designated by the court reflecting our strong views against the occupation, which is the primary source of all the conflict and bloodshed in the region, and its rejection is maintaining an unacceptably bad situation from a legal, humanitarian, and moral standpoint,” the minister further explained.

“Jordan is completely fulfilling its role, working within a clear strategy; its positions are firm; and its working mechanism is aimed at achieving its desired goal,” he noted.

“It is true that Israel used strong and improper rhetoric in rejecting South Africa’s complaint. We affirm that courts, whether national or international, exist to make fair decisions and attain justice. We will have to wait and see what the court rules since the party that refuses to appear in court and views doing so as criminal, as stated by Israeli officials, is the one who fears facing justice. Meanwhile, I believe our positions are clear, and our efforts are ongoing, including His Majesty the King’s efforts sinc

e the first day of the aggression and prior to the aggression to warn of the dangers of the continuation of the Israeli occupation, as well as the continuation of Israeli steps that perpetuate the occupation and reduce the chances of peace,” Safadi underlined.

He reiterated that Jordan was and will be the closest to Palestine, and that it was and will continue to commit all of its resources to assisting the Palestinian people in the face of this current attack.

Source: Jordan News Agency