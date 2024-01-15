Crown Prince Hussein’s Singapore Visit Bolsters Bilateral Ties, Says Ambassador

Amman: Singaporean Ambassador to Jordan, Shamsher Zaman, emphasized the significance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s recent visit to Singapore, underscoring its impact on enhancing relations between the two nations.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Ambassador Zaman highlighted the depth of the interactions and the breadth of topics covered during the Crown Prince’s visit.

Ambassador Zaman expressed honor at Crown Prince Hussein’s decision to make Singapore the destination for his first official overseas visit, viewing it as a testament to the friendship and trust shared between Jordan and Singapore.

The visit was marked by the signing of six agreements, spanning various domains including the economy and education. These agreements, as pointed out by Ambassador Zaman, are expected to significantly bolster cooperation between Jordan and Singapore.

He expressed optimism that these accords would lay a robust foundation for further strengthening the bilateral ties in t

he future.

Source: Jordan News Agency