FaZe Clan and Rollbit Announce Multi-Million Dollar Esports Sponsorship Deal

Rollbit to sponsor FaZe Clan’s top-performing Counter-Strike team in one of the largest sponsorship deals in the history of esports

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan) (NASDAQ:FAZE), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and Rollbit, a leading name in the world of online gaming and entertainment, are delighted to announce a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal.

Under the terms of the partnership, Rollbit will become a global partner of FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike team, which is currently the number one ranked team according to the CS2 Valve World Ranking. Rollbit’s sponsorship of FaZe Clan, focused exclusively outside of the United States, follows its recent partnership with SSC Napoli, one of Italy’s most celebrated football clubs, affirming its commitment to partnering with top-performing sports properties on a global scale.

Erik Anderson, President of FaZe Clan, stated, "We believe this marks one of the largest sponsorship deals in the history of Counter-Strike and esports, as brands like Rollbit look for new ways to connect with large, highly engaged global audiences. Today’s historic announcement not only demonstrates our shared commitment to competition and excellence, but also ensures a strong and enduring program for our fans. We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Rollbit."

Sam Norman, Head of Partnerships at Rollbit, commented: "Rollbit is excited to partner with FaZe Clan, the current number one Counter-Strike team in the world. We have long admired FaZe Clan and look forward to joining their global audience of over 500 million social followers. We’re looking forward to supporting and cheering for the Counter-Strike team as they aim to uphold their top global ranking throughout this year’s season. This collaboration marks another milestone for Rollbit as we continue to expand our sponsorship portfolio with other leading sports organisations."

This milestone partnership not only underscores the growing significance of esports but also reflects the substantial growth in esports viewership. Earlier this month, GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), in conjunction with its wholly-owned analytics and business intelligence platform Stream Hatchet, published an annual gaming and esports Trends Report. The report shows significant growth in esports viewership, with a 4% year-over-year increase to a record 2.76 billion hours watched in 2023.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald’s, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe’s roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

ABOUT ROLLBIT

Rollbit, founded in 2020, has seen exponential growth in this period establishing itself as one of the major players in its industry. This has largely been attributed to Rollbit’s mantra of being the most innovative crypto gaming platform on the market. The most feature rich casino on the market, they have revolutionised their industry with a track record of success in delivering unique features across its core verticals.

