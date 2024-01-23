Charah Solutions Appoints Matthew Sutton as Chief Executive Officer

LOUISVILLE, KY and REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Charah Solutions, Inc. ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced the appointment of Matthew Sutton as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 22, 2024. Mr. Sutton, who will report to Charah Solutions Executive Chairman Curt Morgan and the Board of Directors, is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience leading organizations at the intersection of environment, energy and construction.

"We welcome Matthew to the Charah Solutions team," said Mr. Morgan. "He brings proven experience in executive leadership and value creation to Charah Solutions and the SER Capital Partners’ family. Our Board of Directors conducted an extensive search for a candidate with broad environmental industry experience and expertise across many sectors, and demonstrated executive leadership," said Mr. Morgan. "Matthew’s background and experience fit the criteria we set out to fulfill in our hire of a new CEO. He has a proven track record of leading, improving and growing the organizations he oversees. Matthew was the enthusiastic and unanimous selection."

Matthew Sutton, Charah Solutions CEO

Mr. Sutton holds his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of New Hampshire and has had a passion for the environmental segment from an early age. His professional experience follows this passion. An experienced global environmental industry leader, Mr. Sutton brings over 30 years of senior executive experience from the world’s top environmental, engineering and consulting firms. These include President of CH2M’s environmental and nuclear management business, Chief Executive of global environmental services at AECOM, and Executive Vice President of Arcadis Environmental. He also served as the Senior Vice President of ehsAI, an environmental, health and safety compliance AI startup and most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Solutions, an environmental and engineering consulting firm.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 35 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers’ most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. For more information, please visit www.charah.com

About SER Capital Partners

SER Capital Partners is an independent, middle-market private equity firm dedicated to investing in North American sustainable industrial, environmental, and renewable businesses. Over the past two decades, its team members have amassed successful experience in its targeted sectors as private equity investors and senior executives at both private and public businesses. The firm’s strategy is to actively create attractive investments underpinned by critical assets while also authentically measuring and improving key sustainability metrics in line with the UN Principles for Responsible Investing. SER is also committed to aligning interests across its investors, team members, portfolio company management teams, and communities. More information is available at www.sercapitalpartners.com.

