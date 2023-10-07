Expo 2023 Doha/ Expo Offers Thrilled Experience to Visitors from Persons With Disabilities

The organizing committee of Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha has been committed to providing a unique edition through which a thrilled experience is offered to visitors hailing from a wide range of colors, nationalities and segments and laser-focused on providing access and empowerment of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In a statement, the organizing committee affirmed the significant interest given to PWDs, as well as caring for them and facilitating their participation in all events through designing the facilities, PWDs signages, toilets and wide corridors to ensure their movement and access to all facilities of Doha expo, in addition to providing parking lots in proximity to the main entrances.

The committee has been keen to honor PWDs’ needs for designing food kiosks and the squares where they can watch events, including conference halls to avoid any potential difficulties that might hamper their participation.

It pointed out that all zones of Doha expo are fully customized to receive visitors from PWDs and include them in this global event with a variety of activities that evidently provide an indelible and enriched interactive experience on the part of PWDs.

Member of Qatar Society For Rehabilitation Of Special Needs (QSRSN) Board of Directors, Talib Afifa, outlined that the exhibition offers accessibility opportunities for PWDs and creates an interactive atmosphere of inclusion for this group, providing a wonderful experience for them, whether in recreational, cultural, or cognitive events related to environmental and agricultural issues.

He heaped praise on the efforts undertaken by the organizing committee to facilitate the participation of PWDs in the events, pointing out that QSRSN will mull paying field trips by its affiliates and students to further follow up on the events at Doha expo that offer practical trainings to achieve the societal inclusion through the engineering shapes of facilities, buildings, green landscapes, along with the cutting-edge facilities equipped with the state-of-the-art technology to host a variety of events.

This segment is closely interconnected with the goals of Expo 2023 Doha which are laser-focused on transition to green and sustainable future in Qatar, Afifa emphasized, noting the determination of Qatar to include PWDs in the efforts of the sustainable future and national vision.

Doha expo prioritizes PWDs in the contest of adopting the national framework for development by the state through a variety of strategies and policies that support PWDs, including the right of access to urban centers and buildings, as well as the right to receive and access multiple societal services, Afifa affirmed.

Source: Qatar News Agency