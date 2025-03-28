Experts: Jordan Leverages AI to Tackle Climate Change Challenges

Amman: Jordan is advancing its climate action strategies by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools to address environmental challenges, including carbon emissions, biodiversity protection, and resource management. Experts say the country’s adoption of modern technology, policy reforms, and international collaboration strengthens its resilience against climate change.

According to Jordan News Agency, environmental expert Omar Shoshan, President of the Union of Environmental Associations, stated that Jordan has adopted clear strategies to curb carbon emissions and adapt to climate change. These include the National Climate Change Policy and a long-term emissions reduction strategy (LTS) aimed at achieving economic sustainability while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Shoshan noted that Jordan has made significant progress in renewable energy, with solar and wind power now supplying approximately 29% of the country’s electricity. He emphasized that these efforts align with the Economic Modernization

Vision, supporting energy security, reducing emissions, and creating green jobs.

Regarding biodiversity, Shoshan highlighted Jordan’s expansion of nature reserves, such as the Aqaba Marine Reserve, Wadi Rum, Mujib, Dana, Azraq, and Ajloun forests, which act as natural defenses against climate change. He added that projects for land rehabilitation and species conservation have been launched to restore degraded ecosystems and protect endangered wildlife.

Shoshan also pointed out that Jordan faces severe water scarcity and desertification, affecting biodiversity and agriculture. To tackle these issues, the National Water Strategy 2023-2040 prioritizes efficient water resource management through smart irrigation, wastewater reuse, and afforestation projects.

According to education technology expert Odai Al-Twaisi, artificial intelligence can help predict climate risks, optimize energy use, and enhance agricultural sustainability. He explained that AI-powered solutions, such as drought-resistant crop developmen

t, hydroponic farming, and climate-adaptive food production, are essential for ensuring food security amid shifting climate patterns.

Despite progress, Shoshan acknowledged that Jordan faces financial and infrastructure challenges in fully implementing climate policies. He called for stronger partnerships with the private sector and international organizations to fund green initiatives and develop cost-effective climate solutions.

On the global stage, Jordan collaborates with the United Nations, the World Bank, and the UN Environment Programme to secure financing for renewable energy projects and climate adaptation programs. Shoshan emphasized that Jordan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement reflects its dedication to global sustainability goals.

Environmental policy expert Mona Hindieh noted that despite water shortages, rising temperatures, and desertification, Jordan continues to implement climate adaptation strategies, including community-led resource management and biodiversity protection projects. She

highlighted a new initiative in Aqaba aimed at enhancing marine biodiversity through artificial coral reef farming, which supports eco-tourism and marine ecosystem restoration.

Hindieh also pointed to Jordan’s recent ranking in the 2024 Environmental Performance Index, where it placed 74th globally and third in the Arab world. The country was recognized for improvements in air quality, carbon emissions reduction, and sustainable fisheries management, though challenges remain in waste management, agriculture, and biodiversity conservation.

Looking ahead, researcher Aktham Abu Khadija stressed that AI-driven climate forecasting will be essential for predicting agricultural productivity shifts and developing strategic food security plans.

As Jordan continues integrating AI into its climate strategies, experts agree that balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability will be key to the country’s long-term resilience.