Egyptian Company for Cosmetics certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2025

CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – The Egyptian Company for Cosmetics, on behalf of ECC Group — Egyptian Company for Cosmetics, Infinity Clinic Pharma, Vision Cosmetics, and the Source Beauty team has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2025.

This distinguished recognition highlights ECC Group’s sustained commitment to delivering exceptional products, fostering employee development, and cultivating a culture of excellence across all its entities. The certification process, conducted through an independent assessment and employee survey, evaluated key organizational dimensions including leadership, engagement, trust, and workplace well-being.

This achievement affirms ECC Group’s continued investment in human capital and its strategic focus on building a positive and inclusive work environment that enables people to thrive, innovate, and contribute to shared success.

In a statement from, Mohamed Salah, CEO & Founder of ECC, he said: “Achieving the Best Place to Work certification is more than a milestone—it reflects the culture we have built together at ECC. Our people have always been our greatest asset, and this recognition is the result of their passion, commitment, and unity.

What makes this milestone meaningful is that it represents who we are: a workplace founded on respect, collaboration, and shared purpose. I am proud of every individual who contributed to this success, and I am confident that we will continue to grow stronger together.”

Dr. Ahmed Abo El-Hmayel, CEO of Infinity Clinic Pharma, Vision Cosmetics & Source Beauty, he said:”Being certified as a Best Place to Work is not just an achievement, it reflects the culture we have built together. At ECC, our greatest strength has always been our people—their passion, dedication, and teamwork. This recognition is a testament to the environment we strive for every day: one of inclusivity, collaboration, and shared purpose.”

The Best Places to Work certification underscores ECC Group’s dedication to aligning organizational performance with employee well-being, innovation, and ethical leadership. Through a consistent focus on collaboration, inclusivity, and professional growth, ECC continues to set a benchmark for organizational excellence within Egypt’s cosmetics and personal care industry.

