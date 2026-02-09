Egnyte Enhances Support for Middle Eastern Enterprises with Local Staffing, Regional Architecture, and a New UAE Data Centre

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, is expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reflecting the growing demand for secure cloud collaboration. Egnyte’s platform provides customers with a reliable and scalable global cloud infrastructure that meets localised data residency requirements across the region, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Qatar. The company recently opened its first data centre in the UAE, built on Microsoft Azure, with applications also running on Google Cloud across the region.

“As organisations across MENA continue to evaluate information storage and governance, legacy infrastructure, on-premises file servers, and isolated data centres outside the region become less viable options,” said Stan Hansen, COO of Egnyte. “With Egnyte’s flexible cloud solutions, customers can choose safe deployment models that keep content close to their core markets and offer user-friendly options to expand as their business grows and regulations tighten.”

Egnyte’s regional architecture is designed to address each country’s unique data residency requirements, including personal data protection laws (PDPL) in KSA, UAE, Qatar, and Turkey. By establishing a data centre in the UAE and adding to the existing data centres in Dammam, KSA, and Doha, Qatar, Egnyte ensures organisations can maintain compliance, benefit from improved data access speeds, and experience a seamless user experience, all tailored to the region’s specific regulatory and operational needs.

Local data centres enable organisations to keep their content closer to home, improving speed, reducing latency, and enhancing productivity. With this investment, Egnyte’s reliable, secure cloud infrastructure easily supports real-time access to large files and sensitive information, ensuring world-class performance and compliance.

