An official in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs – Minister of Finance in the caretaker government, Dr. Rashid Abu Lahoum, denied the existence of any accounts for Dr. Abu Lahoum on Facebook and other social networking sites.

He confirmed to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that any pages or accounts bearing the name of Dr. Abu Lahoum on social networking sites are fake and do not represent him.

Source: Yemen News Agency