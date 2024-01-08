Discussing projects prioritization for 1446 AH year plan in Sana’a



A meeting in Sana’a province today,Monday, headed by the Secretary-General of the Local Council, Abdul Qadir Al-Jilani, discussed determining the priorities of the 1446 AH plan in the development, service and agricultural aspects.

The meeting, which included members of the administrative body of the local council, Abdul Salam Al-Jaifi, Mahyoub Mahdi, Ali Al-Suhaili, the province advisor, Abdullah Al-Marouni, and the general directors of education, planning, agriculture, and works, reviewed what was stated in the plans of the concerned offices, which represented a priority to end the suffering of citizens.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General stressed the importance of the plan meeting the goals and ambitions to be achieved in the coming years.

He stressed the need to study the real feasibility of projects according to what was planned, with the aim of serving citizens and alleviating their suffering.

Source: Yemen News Agency