Digitt+ Granted Pilot Launch Approval in Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Digitt+, Pakistan’s first
Digitt+ is committed to
Digitt+ has partnered with FuiouPay, a leading international payment solutions provider, to provide market-based alternative to the traditional banking system. FuiouPay offers holistic enabling solutions through their seventy five intellectual property licenses and several patented software.
Qasim Akhtar Khan, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Digitt+ talked about the scale and potential of the venture: “We look forward to providing financial technology solutions to the farmers of Pakistan who will be able to open bank accounts and gain access to credit and modern digital financial services such as
Pakistan has been an agriculture powerhouse for decades. Agriculture employs almost half of the country’s workforce and contributes about 25% to GDP. Despite its size and prominence, the sector does not have commensurate access to financial services from the banking system. Furthermore, recent climate change has devastated farmers and deeply impacted their production,
“At Digitt+, we are using technology to develop innovative digital financial products focusing on micro services to build a
Digitt+ is braced to embark on a mission to revolutionize the Agriculture Fintech sector in Pakistan. The approval from State Bank of Pakistan is an important milestone in that direction.
CONTACT: Noman Shabbir, noman@toplinepr.com