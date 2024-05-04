Deputizing for King, State Minister participates in OIC summit in Gambia



Banjul: Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Ibrahim Jazi, on Saturday participated in the opening of the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, the capital of the Republic of Gambia.

During the summit, Jazi delivered Jordan’s speech, conveying the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II and thanks and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, the former chair of the summit, for the efforts exerted during his presidency of the 14th session of the OIC Summit.

He also thanked H.E. Gambian President Adama Barrow and the Republic of Gambia for the efforts exerted to host the 15th Session, wishing them success in presiding over the summit and looking forward to working together to serve the objectives of the OIC and the success of the current session.

Jazi stressed the importance of holding the summit under the theme “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sust

ainable Development,” but it is not possible to talk about sustainable development in our region “without solidarity to stop the raging war and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” pointing to the need to enhance action to address the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and initiate a dialogue to put our entire region on the path of a just and comprehensive peace.

He said, “Our meeting is proof of the OIC’s continued efforts to stop the Israeli aggression,” stressing at the same time the necessity of following up on the results of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh in November 2023, first and foremost appreciating the efforts made by the ministerial committee assigned by the summit with the aim of reaching an immediate and permanent cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and ensuring the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into all parts of the Gaza Strip.

