Foreign Ministry sends team to provide consular services to Jordanian community in KSA’s Kobar



Amman: The Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that a consular team from the Embassy of Jordan in Riyadh will be in Khobar to provide consular services between May 8-9.

The consular team will be present in the Dammam Hall at the Hilton Garden Inn/Khobar between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to the Directorate, the consular services that will be provided will include Passport issuance and renewal transactions, public and private powers of attorney (POAs), document authentication, family document transactions, birth registration, and other consular services.

The Ministry’s Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs said that in order to provide facilities to the Jordanian community, to know the procedures and documents required for each service, and to maximize the benefit of the consular team’s presence in the Eastern Province, please refer to the consular services cards and forms published on the Embassy’s website: https://mfa.

gov.jo/ar/embassy/riyadh or on the embassy’s social media accounts on X, Facebook or Instagram.

It added that in order to complete the largest number of passports, those who hold a smart civil status card are requested to submit passport renewal applications via the Civil Status and Passports Department website: https://eservices.cspd.gov.jo as soon as possible to get the approval electronically, to enable the team to complete the transaction of issuing the new passport on the same day.

Source: Jordan News Agency