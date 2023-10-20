  • Date: October 21, 2023
Death toll in Gaza, West Bank reaches 4,218 due to Israeli aggression

The death toll has surged to at least 3,866, the majority of them civilians, including children, with 13,400 individuals injured in Gaza and the West Bank due to the Israeli aggression, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in an update.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 4,137, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 81. Meanwhile, over 12,000 people have been injured in Gaza and 1,400 others in the West Bank.

Source: Jordan News Agency

