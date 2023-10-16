Crurated Announces Exclusive Availability of Vintage Collection Wines from Domaine Robert Groffier for Both Private Buyers and Restaurants Globally

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crurated, the London-based membership wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers, announces the availability of vintage collection wines from Domaine Robert Groffier. The collection will be sold exclusively to members of the Crurated community and will be available globally for private buyers and restaurants. The Groffier family are among the best winemakers in the Côte de Nuits. Originally founded by Robert Groffier’s father, Jules in the 1950s, the Domaine is now run by Robert’s grandson, Nicolas Groffier and his wife, Céline. For more information on membership and purchasing opportunities visit www.crurated.com .

Groffier and Crurated are also partnering to distribute the unique Groffier Collection as Magnums and beyond. The NFT technology from Crurated and gold capsule bottle toppers from Domaine Groffier offer the best insurance signifying authenticity for bottles directly from the Domaine.

The vintage collection on Crurated consists of the following lots:

Vertical selection of Les Amoureuses (2016-2021) which is considered among the finest terroir in Côte de Nuits

Horizontal selection from some of the finest terroirs in France from 2009

Magnums and bottles from the Groffier private cellar representing every decade since 1970

A fabulous Vertical of Chambertin Clos Magnum 1997-2008

The Gold Capsule on vintage bottles of wine signifies provenance.

This opportunity starts October 16, 2023, and these one-in-a-lifetime wines will be offered to Crurated members through private sale.

“Offering wines from our vintage collection through the use of NFTs and blockchain technology is a unique and very novel way to ensure provenance and that the wines are coming directly from the cellar where they have been aging since bottling,” said Nicolas. “We always try to find the best and most direct way to get our wines to consumers and restaurateurs and our partnership with Crurated delivers on this promise.”

“Nicolas takes quality very seriously and has taken it to an unprecedented level while focusing on innovation and also remaining loyal to the traditions passed down for generations,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, CEO & Founder of Crurated. “We continue to create exclusive partnerships with producers that further elevate the benefits we offer to our members. We are honored to have the chance to offer this collection and work with Nicolas and his team.”

Each bottle will be accompanied with an NFT. Recorded forever on the blockchain, the NFT will verify the authenticity of the bottle and provide other important details including provenance, ownership history, vintage, vineyard location, varietal, and other key details. The NFTs are easily accessible by tapping on an NFC or RFID enabled phone. The bottle history is also updated via a new blockchain recording anytime the wine is resold and the token moves from one client to another.

About Crurated

Founded in 2021, Crurated is the first blockchain-based, online wine community that certifies the provenance of every bottle it sells with an NFT. The team is passionate about curating opportunities for members to purchase rare wines directly from the domaine where they were produced. Labels including Charles Lachaux, Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, and Robert Groffier have signed exclusive distribution deals with Crurated with more to come. Members can also interact with partner winemakers at private events, along with celebrated chefs, in stunning locations all over the globe. In the future, Crurated will be expanding its product offering into other luxury segments and metaverse-driven technology. For more information visit www.crurated.com .

