Conagen’s New Dihydro Resveratrol Made By Clean Bioconversion Inspires Novel Products and Drives Market Growth

Bedford, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Massachusetts-based biotech Conagen announces the development of a new scalable natural compound, dihydro resveratrol, for use in industrial and human health applications. Conagen’s dihydro resveratrol is made by bioconversion from p-coumaric acid (pCA), a natural preservative Conagen produced by precision fermentation.

The same proprietary bioconversion technology used to make dihydro resveratrol can be used to make resveratrol and other polyphenol class molecules. Both compounds are natural metabolites of plants, such as berries and grapes, and are commonly found in red wine.

Because resveratrol and dihydro resveratrol exist in only very small quantities in plants, cultivation, extraction, and purification are very inefficient, using more land, water, and energy. Instead, Conagen starts with pCA made using fermentation of microorganisms. Bioconversion of pCA allows Conagen to use a much smaller footprint to make dihydro resveratrol and related compounds.

“The development of dihydro resveratrol demonstrates Conagen’s strong capability to manufacture and deliver innovative and versatile compounds for multiple large-scale applications,” said Casey Lippmeier, vice president of innovation. “Our proprietary bioconversion and precision fermentation capabilities enable the production of sustainable high-quality polyphenols for use in novel products which drive the growth of new markets.”

Resveratrol molecules in the category of polyphenols possess rich antioxidant properties. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity are linked to protective effects against heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and cognitive decline. Conagen has announced several polyphenol products over the past few years, such as Taxifolin BC-DHQ® (dihydroquercetin), kaempferol, Rosaval™ rosmarinic acid, and hydroxytyrosol, establishing a strong leadership in the development of polyphenol compounds.

In addition to their importance in human health applications for improving the quality of life, dihydro resveratrol and resveratrol are also important industrial intermediates. They offer valuable use in many industrial applications, such as plastic additives, paints, resins, polymers, and high-temperature-resistant biomaterials.

Conagen is working with multiple industrial partners to develop novel applications of dihydro resveratrol, resveratrol, and related compounds.

About Conagen

Conagen is a product-focused, synthetic biology R&D company with large-scale manufacturing service capabilities. Our scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to develop high-quality, sustainable, nature-based products by precision fermentation and enzymatic bioconversion. We focus on the bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavors and fragrances, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. www.conagen.com

Attachment

Ana Arakelian, Head of Public Relations and Communications Conagen +1.781.271.1588 ana.arakelian@conagen.com