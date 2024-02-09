  • Date: February 10, 2024
Component of Southern Movement blesses contents of Revolutionary Leader’s speech and calls for rally tomorrow, Friday


The General Secretariat of the Southern Movement component participating in the National Dialogue Conference that signed the Peace and Partnership Agreement blessed the contents of the Revolutionary Leader’s speech regarding the latest developments and developments.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by Saba on Thursday, the constituents called for active participation and honorable mobilization, in the ‘Standing on the Position… with Gaza until Victory’ marches, tomorrow, Friday, in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and the designated squares in the various provinces.

The statement expressed sincere condolences to the leader of the revolution, Mr. Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and the homeland, the people, and the nation, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Qur’an, Sayyed. Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who laid the foundations for the nation’s revival project to confront the aggressive projects of the forces of arrogance, tyranny, and global arrogance.

Source: Y
emen News Agency RSS

