COFICERT: AD Ports Group Successfully Renews MSI 20000 Certification for the quality of its financial governance

PARIS, FRNACE / DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025 – COFICERT announces that AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, renewed its MSI 20000 certification for a second consecutive cycle, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to international financial quality standards. The renewal further highlights AD Ports Group’s ongoing adherence to the stringent requirements of the MSI 20000 Standard.

In 2021, AD Ports Group became the first organisation in the Middle East operating in ports, industrial zones, and logistics to achieve the MSI 2000 certification, highlighting its commitment to towards excellence. Three years later by renewing its certification cycle, AD Ports Group is thus pursuing its process of continuous improvement and refinement of its financial governance, through regular MSI 20000 reviews and evaluations, which serve as essential internal management tools.

The certification was awarded by the French certification body COFICERT, word leader in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in over 40 countries across four continents.

AD Ports Group’s management received their second MSI 20000 compliance certificate at the group’s headquarters from an official delegation of the French certification body COFICERT, led by Mr. Cristian Mocanu, Secretary General of COFICERT, Mr. Souheil Skander, CEO of COFICERT MENA, and in the presence of representatives from TAG-Consulting (Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Consulting), the technical partner for MSI 20000 certification in the Middle East.

MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of financial governance for companies and institutions, regulated by the International Group for Sustainable Finance (IGSF). It offers a comprehensive model for measuring and evaluating financial stability and performance, based on sector-specific normative benchmarking. The certification operates on a three-year cycle, ensuring that companies continuously uphold high standards of financial governance and performance over time.

Martin Aarup, Group Chief Financial Officer – AD Ports Group, said: : “We are proud to have successfully obtained our second consecutive MSI 20000 financial quality certification, which reaffirms AD Ports Group’s position as a leader in financial governance within ports, industrial zones, and logistics sectors. This achievement underscores our sustained commitment to financial excellence, continuous improvement, and adherence to global best practices, while ensuring resilience and transparency. Securing this certification for a second cycle, AD Ports Group among an elite group of companies worldwide recognised for the quality of their financial governance. The certification is a testament to our ability to navigate market dynamics while maintaining strong financial health.”