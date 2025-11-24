Buckle up for the greatest harvest of the year: EZVIZ blows people’s mind with irresistible deals on sought-after smart products, bringing families love and care to welcome a new year

EZVIZ’s big sale in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, EZVIZ, the market-favourite smart companion, is refreshing homes with its feature-packed gadgets at special offers. In the spirit of giving and celebration, it’s the perfect time to reward yourselves and delight loved ones with long-awaited smart gadgets at great savings, extending precious family time with safety, convenience, and care into the new year.

To make gift-hunting easier, EZVIZ presents exclusive savings across its popular smart cameras, video doorphones and smart locks. Households longing for upgraded security and convenience, can find the ideal option from the list. Here are some must-have highlights:

CP7 Smart Video Doorphone – up to 60% off

A smart doorkeeper that makes it easy to see and talk to visitors from anywhere. Designed especially for large homes and villas, it provides clear visuals and instant communication through the EZVIZ App. You can also pair it with EZVIZ smart locks to remotely unlock your door and manage access with just a tap—bringing convenience and security together at your doorstep.

CP1 Pro 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – up to 60% off

The CP1 Pro turns distance into togetherness. Designed for home life, it reacts to sounds like a baby’s cry, a thud, or sudden movement, so you can check in and ensure everything’s okay. With a 2K panoramic view, it captures every precious moment, day or night, just as it unfolds. With a simple touch call button, seniors and children can reach loved ones, making every connection effortless and heartfelt. The CP1 Pro is a gentle reminder that no matter where you are, love always finds its way home.

C8c Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – up to 60% off

A bang-for-buck option, the C8c packs powerful outdoor protection into a sleek setup. With stunning clarity in optional 2K+ and 4K, every detail stands out, and faraway movement appears crisp, giving you confidence in seeing what’s happening. Its 360° panoramic view eliminates blind spots, while smart people and vehicle detection cuts through distractions. The auto patrol mode keeps watch independently, protecting your property for fresh updates. When trouble arises, the C8c steps in fast with a blaring siren and flashing strobe lights to deter intruders.

Y3000 FVP Plus Face Recognition & Palm Vein Smart Lock – up to 42% off

Unlocking unlimited security and convenience, the Y3000 welcomes users while keeping strangers out with touchless unlocking. Backed by smart AI, it opens the door smoothly — whether you’re carrying groceries, arriving late, or wearing makeup. For every moment, there’s a way in: fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth, or remote access via the EZVIZ app, all designed for convenience and care. With a wide-angle camera and color screen, you can see and talk to visitors safely, making every knock at the door feel connected, and every return home comforting.

Contact:

Charlene Li

[email protected]

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f9c43ef-2b7d-4dfc-9436-c329ff029a4b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9590758