Bodor Laser Honored at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025 Ceremony

Bodor Laser Honored at Red Dot Award SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bodor Laser, a global leader in laser cutting and welding solutions, received high recognition at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025 ceremony in Singapore. Three flagship products—the next-generation handheld laser welder, sheet laser cutting machine, and tube laser cutting machine—were honored for exceptional design innovation and industrial excellence.

Among them, Bodor’s handheld laser welder claimed the prestigious “Best of the Best” award—the competition’s highest accolade—marking a milestone and reinforcing its influence in the global laser equipment industry.

Founded in 1955, the Red Dot Award is among the world’s top three design honors, alongside Germany’s iF Design Award and the U.S. IDEA Award. Known for strict criteria and global influence, the “Best of the Best” title goes to under one percent of submissions—celebrating products that set new standards in innovation, functionality, and aesthetics.

Bodor’s designs embody a philosophy uniting technology and aesthetics. Each product reflects user insight and human-centered engineering—from ergonomic structures and intuitive interfaces to modular construction and safety systems. This harmony of elegance and performance defines Bodor’s philosophy—merging minimalist aesthetics with advanced technology. By turning complexity into clarity and engineering into art, Bodor drives innovation and design excellence in the laser industry.

Behind these achievements stands Bodor’s manufacturing ecosystem. Its Global Headquarters in Jinan, spanning 200,000 square meters, features intelligent production lines and digital systems with annual output exceeding 20,000 units. The upcoming Southern Headquarters in Shenzhen, focused on high-end R&D and manufacturing, will add over 5,000 units yearly, strengthening supply chains and service networks across South China and Southeast Asia.

With this latest honor, Bodor becomes the first laser equipment brand worldwide to win the Red Dot “Best of the Best” distinction. To date, the company has received five Red Dot Awards, four iF Design Awards and international prizes, including MUSE, Good Design (U.S.), and French Design Awards.

Looking ahead, Bodor Laser stays true to its vision—technology as the foundation, design as the wings, and users at the heart. Through innovation and design integration, the company delivers laser solutions that unite functionality and beauty, driving global industry toward a new era of intelligent and aesthetic manufacturing.

