BitMEX Launches Crypto Olympus Trading Competition Featuring a 500,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of its Crypto Olympus Trading Competition , featuring a 500,000 USDT prize pool.

The competition will run from 12 March 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 12 April 2026 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate in the competition anytime during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across four categories:

Highest Trading Volume: 75% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by trading volume.

75% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by trading volume. Highest PnL: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by PnL.

10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by PnL. Highest ROI%: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by ROI%.

10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by ROI%. Fortuna’s Favour: 5% of the total prize pool will be shared by 50 traders chosen via a lucky draw.

To participate in the Crypto Olympus Trading Competition , users must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03a3a3d-7c33-42eb-b8e7-a9734449e3ca

