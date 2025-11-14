Bitget Lists LLY, MA, UNH Stock Index Perpetual Futures as Cumulative Trading Volume on Bitget hits $3 Billion

  • Date: November 14, 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the official addition of LLYUSDT, MAUSDT, UNHUSDT stock index perpetual futures, expanding its range of Real World Asset (RWA) products for global traders. Bitget users can access these contracts with leverage of up to 10x.

The perpetual futures contracts are settled in USDT, with a tick size of 0.01 and isolated margin mode. They operate on a 24/5 schedule, trading from Monday 12:00 AM to Saturday 12:00 AM (UTC-4), with hourly funding fee settlements. While trading is available throughout the week, contracts will be closed during public holidays when underlying markets are inactive, ensuring fair price alignment with traditional markets.

This new Stock Futures Index Futures allows traders to gain onchain exposure to some of the world’s largest companies such as, Eli Lilly And Co, Montage Gold Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, all while leveraging the flexibility of crypto derivatives. Bitget’s stock futures segment recently surpassed $3 billion in cumulative trading volume, showing the growing demand for tokenized equity and institutional-grade products.

This new milestone comes in quick succession as Bitget hit $1 billion in cummulative trading volume two weeks ago. Bitget then launched a limited-time 90% trading fee reduction campaign across all stock futures contracts. Running until January 31, the campaign allows both new and existing users to enjoy ultra-low trading fees while exploring the expanding universe of tokenized stock futures. The initiative reflects Bitget’s goal of making traditional market access more affordable and frictionless through blockchain infrastructure.

Bitget continues to prioritize transparency, security, and product innovation across its derivatives ecosystem. While Stock Index Perpetual Futures are currently not supported on Unified Account trading, the exchange will continue to evaluate upgrades based on user demand and evolving market conditions. By combining the accessibility of crypto derivatives with traditional market exposure, Bitget continues to expand its UEX model, bridging digital assets with global equities and enabling a wider range of strategies for all traders.

For full details, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d08afe61-e602-41b7-8dc2-ed65eb39132b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001138569


