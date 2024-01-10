Bin Habtoor launches work on service projects number in capital secretariat worth over one billion riyals



Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor launched today,Wednesday, work on a number of service and development projects in the capital secretariat at a cost of more than one billion riyals.

Where Dr. Bin Habtoor, along with the Local Administration Minister in the caretaker government, Ali Al-Qaisi, the Mayor of the Capital, Dr. Hammoud Abbad, and the Director of Prime Minister’s Office, Taha Al-Sufyani, inaugurated projects to restore and maintain the asphalt sections of Al-Batoul Street and four streets branching from it, 1,100 meters long and 16 meters wide, and Al-Maqaleh Street, 320 meters long meters and 11.4 meters wide in Al-Sabeen District, Al-Thalathen Street, 1,500 meters long and 16 meters wide, and Al-Mother Hospital Street from the intersection of Police College Street to its intersection with the Eastern Ring Street, 900 meters long, in Al-Safiya District, at a total cost of 442 million and 269 thousand riyals, funded by the local council.

The caretaker Prime Minister, Minist

er of Local Administration, and Mayor of the Capital also inaugurated work on a project to rehabilitate and implement a surface bridge on the eastern bank of Al-Hashishiya Bridge in Shu’ab District, specifically the street extending from the bridge to Marib Street, at a cost of 302 million and 248 thousand riyals, which is being implemented by the Executive Unit for Restorations, with funding from the local secretariat.

Dr. Bin Habtoor expressed his thanks and appreciation to Capital Mayor and all the officials of the Secretariat for the efforts made during the difficult period that the country is going through.

He explained that despite the circumstances and difficulties of the period of aggression and siege and its disastrous repercussions on various aspects, the leadership of the Capital Secretariat was able to do everything in its power to mobilize the capabilities to complete these vital projects important and other projects that were opened during the last period.

Source: Yemen News Agency