  • Date: January 11, 2024
  • Date: January 11, 2024

Al-Musawa discusses UNEPS projects in Taiz


The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Amin Al-Musawa, discussed today,Wednesday, with the project engineer of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Taiz, Eng. Najeeb Muhammad Sharah, the projects supported by UNPS, most notably Al-Hashma water treatment plant in Al-Burayhi, and the progress of work therein.

The meeting touched on new UNEPS projects, the most important of which is the installation of a solar energy system for schools and street lighting according to need, as well as the conveyor line project to the treatment plant in Al-Hashma.

In the meeting, the Acting Governor of Taiz praised the support of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNEPS) for the efforts of the local authority in implementing service and development projects in the province.

He expressed his appreciation for the programs and organizations supporting Yemen, especially in light of the circumstances the country is going through as a result of the repercussions of the aggression and the siege.

While
Engineer Sharah confirmed that Taiz province receives the attention and support of UNPS in various projects, pointing out that there are many projects allocated to the province in the areas of roads and the installation of a solar energy system.

Source: Yemen News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages