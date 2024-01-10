Al-Musawa discusses UNEPS projects in Taiz



The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Amin Al-Musawa, discussed today,Wednesday, with the project engineer of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Taiz, Eng. Najeeb Muhammad Sharah, the projects supported by UNPS, most notably Al-Hashma water treatment plant in Al-Burayhi, and the progress of work therein.

The meeting touched on new UNEPS projects, the most important of which is the installation of a solar energy system for schools and street lighting according to need, as well as the conveyor line project to the treatment plant in Al-Hashma.

In the meeting, the Acting Governor of Taiz praised the support of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNEPS) for the efforts of the local authority in implementing service and development projects in the province.

He expressed his appreciation for the programs and organizations supporting Yemen, especially in light of the circumstances the country is going through as a result of the repercussions of the aggression and the siege.

Engineer Sharah confirmed that Taiz province receives the attention and support of UNPS in various projects, pointing out that there are many projects allocated to the province in the areas of roads and the installation of a solar energy system.

Source: Yemen News Agency