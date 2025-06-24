Bangkok Heart Hospital Launches Next-Generation Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery Program with MICS CABG and Totally 3D Endoscopic Valve Surgery

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 June 2025 – Bangkok Heart Hospital is ushering in a new era of cardiac innovation with the introduction of two advanced surgical techniques: Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (MICS CABG) and Totally 3D Endoscopic Valve Surgery. This marks a strategic milestone as the hospital, Thailand’s first private heart center, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a renewed commitment to precision medicine and regional leadership in minimally invasive cardiac care.

Having treated over a million patients with complex heart conditions, the hospital now offers next-generation procedures that minimize trauma, recovery time, and post-operative risks while delivering outcomes comparable to traditional open-heart surgery.

“We’ve proudly pioneered off-pump CABG as our signature approach, and today, we take another leap forward,” said Dr. Kriengkrai Hengrussamee Hospital Director – Bangkok Heart Hospital. “By advancing into minimally invasive heart surgery, we are improving patients’ quality of life while highlighting Bangkok’s role as a destination for advanced cardiac care.

MICS CABG, led by cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Nuttapon Arayawudhikul, allows surgeons to perform bypass procedures through a 7–10 cm incision between the ribs, avoiding the need to open the chest or use a heart-lung machine. This approach is ideal for patients with isolated left coronary artery disease and offers faster recovery with fewer complications.

The Totally 3D Endoscopic Valve Surgery program, developed by Dr. Paradorn Jetwanna, repairs or replaces valves through a 4–5 cm incision using high-resolution 3D imaging. Suitable for mitral and aortic valve procedures and even congenital defects like atrial septal defect (ASD), the technique improves surgical precision and accelerates recovery.

“This technology lets us operate in tight spaces without disturbing major structures,” said Dr. Paradorn. “Patients recover faster with outcomes equivalent to traditional surgery.”

Bangkok Heart Hospital has invested in hybrid operating rooms (hybrid ORs), specialized surgical teams trained overseas, and fully integrated support systems for Thai, expat, and international patients. As part of BDMS, the hospital plans to expand MICS capabilities to other facilities in the network.

Aligned with Thailand’s strategy to become a global medical hub, this milestone positions Bangkok as a leading destination for advanced, minimally invasive heart treatment in Asia.

For more information: Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery Program https://www.bangkokhospital.com/en/bangkok-heart/content/minimally-invasive-cardiac-surgery-mics