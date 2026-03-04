Axi simplifies crypto trading with the launch of its Buy Crypto product – a hassle-free solution for investors

SYDNEY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a trusted global online trading broker, is proud to announce the launch of its Buy Crypto services, an intuitive and straightforward platform designed to eliminate the complexities of cryptocurrency trading.

The crypto market has grown rapidly but remains characterized by hype, volatility, and uncertainty. With Axi Buy Crypto, the company leverages its 18+ years of industry experience to provide a seamless, user-friendly solution that simplifies the crypto investment process, ensuring that traders can focus on what matters most, growing their portfolios with ease.

“At Axi, our goal has always been to offer a frictionless, reliable, and transparent trading experience,” said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi. “With our Buy Crypto product, we are streamlining the entire crypto trading journey. Our platform removes the headaches, making it simple for investors to engage in the crypto market with the confidence and clarity they deserve.”

Key features of Axi Buy Crypto include:

One simple platform: Access to all major cryptocurrencies in one place.

Market-leading pricing: Ensure clients get more crypto for their money.

Trusted trading: Powered by a globally recognized and transparent broker.

Integrated support tools: Access helpful resources, tools and analytics that guide you every step of the way.

“At Axi, we’ve built our reputation on credibility, transparency, and innovation,” said Cooke. “Crypto trading and investment deserve the same standards. With Axi Buy Crypto, we’re expanding our platform to meet the growing demand for digital assets while ensuring our clients are supported with the same professional tools and confidence we’ve always delivered.”

The launch reinforces Axi’s long-term strategy of empowering traders and investors worldwide with access to more markets, smarter tools, and greater flexibility.

The expansion reflects Axi’s ongoing commitment to innovation, client empowerment, and partner growth, delivering flexible solutions that cater to evolving market demands.

For more information about Axi Buy Crypto, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/blog/education/cryptocurrencies/spot-trading-cryptocurrency

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, serving thousands of customers in 100+ countries. Axi offers CFDs across multiple asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, Crypto and more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. Trading carries a high risk of investment loss. Crypto assets are complex and volatile products. Prices are highly volatile and can fluctuate rapidly, resulting in substantial losses. Crypto trading is not regulated in all jurisdictions and may not be suitable for all investors. Consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

