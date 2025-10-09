  • Date: October 9, 2025

ASE Closes on Higher Note

Amman: The total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday reached JD8.6 million, with 5 million shares traded through 3,400 transactions. The general price index closed at 3,058 points, marking a 0.3 percent increase compared to the previous session.

According to Jordan News Agency, the industrial and financial sectors’ indices rose by 0.36% and 0.35%, respectively, while the services industry saw a growth of 0.10%. The trading data indicated that the share prices of 41 companies increased, 25 decreased, and 29 remained unchanged.

