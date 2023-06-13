Ascendis Pharma Showcases Its Latest Endocrinology Programs, Data, and Research at ENDO 2023

– Endocrinology clinical development progress and research in growth hormone deficiency, hypoparathyroidism, achondroplasia, and Turner Syndrome will be highlighted

– Phase 3 Week 52 data for TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism selected for oral presentation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced it will showcase its latest Endocrinology Rare Disease programs, data, and research in growth hormone deficiency, hypoparathyroidism, achondroplasia, and Turner Syndrome at ENDO 2023, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society being held June 15-18 in Chicago.

An oral presentation on Saturday, June 17, will feature Phase 3 Week 52 data for TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism, and five additional poster presentations listed in the table below will showcase other Ascendis programs and data. In addition, Ascendis will host booth #1628, booth #1740, and two product theaters during ENDO 2023.

ABSTRACT PRESENTING AUTHOR Hypoparathyroidism Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of TransCon PTH in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism: 52-Week Results from the Open-Label Extension of the PaTHway Phase 3 Trial Oral presentation, Saturday, June 17, 4:30-4:45 pm (CDT))

Session: OR23-05 Bart L. Clarke, M.D. Clinical and Economic Burden of Postsurgical Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: A U.S. Medicare Retrospective Analysis Poster, Saturday, June 17, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (CDT)

Session P69 Poster: SAT-233 Wahidullah Noori,

Pharm. D., M.S. Achondroplasia Significantly Improved Annual Height Velocity with Once-Weekly TransCon CNP in Children with Achondroplasia: The ACcomplisH Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Escalation Trial Poster, Thursday, Thursday, June 15, 12:30 – 1:30 pm (CDT)

Session P10 Poster: THU-156 Ravi Savarirayan, MBBS, FRACP, HGSA, MD Growth Hormone Deficiency Prevalence of Comorbidities Among Treated and Untreated Adults with Suspected Growth Hormone Deficiency Late Breaker: Poster, Saturday, June 17, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (CDT)

Session P87 Poster SAT-611 Subhara Raveendran, Ph.D Subanalysis by Tanner Stage in Phase 3 Trials in Children and Adolescents with Growth Hormone Deficiency Treated with Lonapegsomatropin Poster, Thursday, June 15, 12:30 – 1:30 pm (CDT)

Session P10 Poster: THU-173 Paul Hofman, MBChB, Dip Obs, FRACP Turner Syndrome Design of the New InsiGHTS Trial: A Multicenter, Phase 2, Randomized, Open-Label, Active Controlled Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Lonapegsomatropin in Prepubertal Individuals with Turner Syndrome Poster, Thursday, June 15, 12:30 – 1:30 pm (CDT)

Session P10 Poster: THU-164 Sohair Abdelrahman, Pharm.D

