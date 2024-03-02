Al-Massawi briefed on project to establish solar power plant to operate ten artesian wells for Water Corporation



The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Amin Al-Massawi, was briefed on Saturday on the progress of the construction of a 507 kW hybrid solar power plant to operate 10 artesian water wells belonging to the Local Corporation for Water and Wastewater.

Al-Massawi and Shura Council member Abdulaziz Al-Rumaymah listened to the Director General of the Local Water Corporation, Mohammed Ibrahim, to an explanation of the components of the ten artesian wells project funded by UNICEF, in the production of 2,500 cubic meters per day.

The Director of the Water Corporation touched on the advantages of the solar power plant, which will reduce diesel-based operating costs by 50 percent of energy expenditures.

The Acting Governor inspected the installation of two generators with a capacity of one and a half megabytes funded by UNIPS, and the implementation of the construction of a three-thousand-cubic-meter assembly tank project funded by UNICEF.

Al-Massawi urged the implementers of water projects to adhere to the specificatio

ns and standards and carry out the work entrusted to them with all honesty and sincerity.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director General of the Local Corporation for Water and Sanitation, Hamami Al-Shalali, and a number of specialized engineers.

Source: Yemen News Agency