48 rumors recorded in February, says monitor

Amman: The Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (Akeed) said Saturday it recorded 48 rumors in the month of February, which were propagated through media and social platforms.

It said in its monthly report that 17 of the rumors were denied, with an increase of four denied in January.

It said political rumors topped the list, with 19 rumors, 40 percent, 18 of which were related to the Israeli occupation and Gaza and Jordan’s position towards these, and 3 were denied by authorities.

Coming second were security rumors, which numbered 11, 23 percent, then economic rumors, 8, 17 percent, public affairs, 5 rumors, 10 percent, social affairs, 4 rumors, 8 percent, and finally health, recording one rumor, 2 percent.

