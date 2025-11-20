AI-Media and AVE Announce Exclusive Partnership to Power Accessibility Across Australia’s Live Events

AVE and AI-Media Partnership

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, a global leader in AI-powered live captioning and accessibility solutions, has appointed Audio Visual Events (AVE) as its exclusive rental partner for the live events market in Australia.

This strategic partnership combines AI-Media’s LEXI platform – a complete ecosystem of professional-grade hardware and SaaS solutions that deliver real-time, low-latency captioning and translation – with AVE’s trusted dry-hire AV equipment and technical production expertise. The collaboration enables Australian event organisers to enhance accessibility, engagement, and compliance across live and hybrid events, while driving mutual growth for both organisations.

Partnership Overview

Through this partnership, event planners and production teams can rent AVE’s industry-standard AV gear – such as displays, racks, and integration systems – pre-configured for seamless deployment of AI-Media’s LEXI platform, including the LEXI Viewer.

The LEXI Viewer is AI-Media’s purpose-built caption display hardware designed for professional live event environments. It connects directly with AI-Media’s LEXI Text (AI-powered live captions) and LEXI Translate (real-time multilingual translation) services to deliver clear, synchronized captions and translations on LED walls, projection screens, and digital displays.

This new rental model allows event producers to access advanced captioning and translation technology on a per-event basis, particularly in situations where event variability makes purchasing dedicated equipment less economical. It ensures accessibility can be easily added to any event – large or small – while complementing AI-Media’s direct sales model for customers who require ongoing or integrated solutions.

Key strengths include:

AVE’s 20+ years of flawless event delivery across Australia, supporting venues, agencies, and major corporate events.

of flawless event delivery across Australia, supporting venues, agencies, and major corporate events. AI-Media’s LEXI solution , combining enterprise-grade captioning hardware and AI-powered SaaS for unmatched reliability.

, combining enterprise-grade captioning hardware and AI-powered SaaS for unmatched reliability. Combined: Stress-free, scalable captioning and translation for events ranging from conferences and corporate meetings to large-scale festivals.

“By teaming with AVE as our exclusive rental partner in Australia, we’re making it significantly easier for event professionals to deliver accessible, multilingual, and high-engagement experiences,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media. “Together, we’re bringing a world-class captioning and translation solution to the Australian market.”

Market Opportunity

Australia’s live events industry continues to expand as demand rebounds post-pandemic and accessibility expectations increase.

According to IMARC Groupi, the Australian event management market was valued at approximately AUD $25 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to AUD $70 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%.

With accessibility and multilingual communication now central to audience engagement, corporate inclusion goals, and compliance standards, this partnership positions AVE and AI-Media to meet a critical and fast-growing need within the Australian live events market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AI-Media,” said Paul Keating, Head of Sales & Marketing, Audio Visual Events. “AI-Media’s LEXI platform represents the global benchmark for live captioning and translation. Combined with AVE’s proven dry-hire expertise, we’re giving event producers an easier, smarter way to integrate accessibility into their productions.”

Based in Australia? Interested in renting captioning and translation solutions? Click here to enquire

About AI-Media

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered voice translation, captioning, and language orchestration. The LEXI Suite and global encoder network deliver real-time multilingual intelligence – trusted worldwide to modernize workflows, enhance communication, and scale the shift from text to spoken AI.

For more information visit the AI-Media website.

About AVE

Audio Visual Events (AVE) is Australia’s premier dry-hire and technical production supplier, providing AV equipment and technical production support to agencies, conference organisers, venues, and production companies nationwide. Known for its reliability, AVE has more than two decades of experience delivering seamless event technology solutions. Learn more at the AVE website.

Media Contact:

Fiona Habben

Head of Global Marketing

AI-Media

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +61 2 8870 7722

Website: www.ai-media.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c871dbd4-5758-495d-9494-c4a2a806c478

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9577265