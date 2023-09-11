  • Date: September 12, 2023
Agriculture Office in Jawf launches veterinary campaign in eight districts


The Agriculture and Irrigation Office in Jawf Governorate launched on Monday a veterinary campaign in eight districts to treat sheep, goats and others livestock against plague and smallpox patients.



The office confirmed that the campaign targets all internal and external parasite diseases through antibiotics and other medications, explaining that the campaign aims to treat sheep, goats, camels and cows in the eight districts under the supervision of the directors of the office’s branches in the districts.



Source: Yemen News Agency

