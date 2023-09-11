Aggression forces commit 53 violations of Hodeida ceasefire



The aggression forces committed 53 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Monday.





The Official in the Operation Room told Yemen News Agency (SABA) that among the violations by the aggression forces were the flight of 10 spy planes in the skies of Maqbanah, Al-Jabaliya and Hays.





The source indicated that the violations also included an infiltration attempt in Hays, the creation of combat fortifications in Maqbanah, missile and artillery shelling, and 37 violations with various gunshots.





Source: Yemen News Agency

