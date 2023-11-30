  • Date: December 1, 2023
Abbas, Blinken talk Gaza, West Bank


Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received, on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

During the meeting, President Abbas emphasized the urgent need to establish a complete ceasefire in Gaza and end the Israeli aggression, aiming to spare civilians from the woes of bombardment, violence, and destruction inflicted by the Israeli war machinery.

During the meeting, Abbas handed Secretary Blinken a comprehensive file documenting Israeli occupation crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem. The file includes evidence of killings, destruction, ethnic cleansing, and other atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces.

He pointed out that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and its separation, as planned by the Israeli authorities, is utterly unacceptable.

Source: Jordan News Agency

