  • Date: December 1, 2023
300 decomposed bodies recovered during Gaza truce-Official


Gaza Civil Defense personnel are making utmost efforts to recover the largest number of civilians’ decomposed bodies under rubble, in anticipation of clashes erupting again at end of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

According to Palestinian sources, Gaza Civil Defense Spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said rescue teams are still making all efforts to exhume thousands of bodies and missing persons under the rubble, which resulted from the Israeli bombing operations on the coastal enclave.

Since the beginning of the temporary truce, teams successfully recovered about 300 decomposed bodies in the streets and roads in the enclave, he pointed out.

Source: Jordan News Agency

