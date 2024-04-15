A “simple mistake” increases the risk of colon cancer



Bethlehem – Together – Colorectal cancer is one of the most dangerous types of cancer among men and women around the world.

The Health Digest website said that colon cancer occurs when malignant tumors form within the inner lining of the colon due to the accumulation of abnormal cell growth.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Foundation, an estimated 1 in 20 people are at risk of developing colon cancer.

Health Digest explained that genetics may play a role in the risk of contracting the disease, but there are also external factors, such as excessive consumption of alcohol, sugar, processed foods, or red meat.

In addition, some research has found that bowel habits may also increase the risk of colon cancer.

The website said that delaying defecation and holding it for a long time makes the lining of the colon more susceptible to inflammation, and also leads to constipation, so doctors always advise the need to defecate when feeling the need to do so.

The results of the research, which were presented in 2

012 at the annual meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology, concluded that people who suffer from chronic constipation were 1.78 times more likely to develop colorectal cancer compared to individuals who do not suffer from it.

Source: Maan News Agency