A Feast Awaits: The Hottest New Bars and Restaurants to Try During the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

Your guide to Hong Kong’s most exciting new tables and tipples — just in time for the city’s signature culinary celebration

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This October, the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival returns to the Central Harbourfront Event Space for a four-day celebration of the city’s world-class culinary scene — and this year, for the very first time, the event will run until midnight every night. Taking place from Thursday, 23 October to Sunday, 26 October, the event draws gourmands from around the world to snack and sip their way through the very best of the city’s restaurants and bars. This year’s edition will also see the return of fan-favourite experiences like the BEA Grand Wine Pavilion and the Tasting Room, featuring premium wines from around the world and limited-time dishes from internationally acclaimed chefs.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival also provides the perfect launching pad to explore Hong Kong’s vibrant food and drink scene beyond the festival grounds. This season, the city is buzzing with exciting new openings — from sleek cocktail dens and chef-led fine diners to nostalgic street flavours and breezy all-day cafes — giving visitors even more to taste and discover.

Raise a Glass at Hong Kong’s Newest Bars

Hong Kong’s vibrant bar and nightlife landscape is in the global spotlight right now, with the city having successfully hosted The World’s 50 Best Bars for the very first time in October. The scene continues to go from strength to strength, with new openings from established and emerging bar talent pushing the envelope of innovation, craft and creativity. Here are the new bars to add to your must-visit list:

Mius

The first bar by Shelley Tai and her team of mixologists, this elegant neighbourhood bar on leafy Gough Street serves classics cocktails with simple and precise twist, alongside a menu of elevated bar snacks. Every element of the space embodies her “simple things, done right” philosophy, making Mius not just a cocktail bar but an extension of her personal style.

Montana

This cocktail bar by renowned mixology masterminds Lorenzo Antinori (founder of Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, #1 World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and #1 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025) and Simone Caporale (founder of Barcelona’s Sips, # 3 World’s 50 Best Bars 2025) brings Cuban-inspired cocktails and the energy of a 1970s Miami dive bar to Hollywood Road.

Sugar King

Award-winning bartender John Nugent helms this cosy Cuban-inspired bodeguita in Soho — swing by for a personalised cocktail (complete with your name printed on it) and pair it with the venue’s signature flan.

Swim Club

Venture up to the 50th floor of the five-star Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and dive into the Cali-inspired cool of this open-air cocktail bar. Sip on seasonal cocktails starring fresh and local ingredients and take in the views of the Hong Kong skyline over the rooftop infinity pool.

Take a Seat at Hong Kong’s Hottest New Tables

Hong Kong’s restaurant scene continues to deliver world-class dining experiences, from inventive global flavours and sustainable gastronomy to refined fine dining. Here are some of the city’s most exciting new openings to explore this season:

The Henderson

Hong Kong’s skyline recently welcomed The Henderson, a gleaming, curved-glass tower designed by the acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects. Inside, diners will find three enticing new dining and bar concepts:

Akira Back Hong Kong , mark the city debut of the Korean American chef, offering contemporary Japanese Korean cuisine with American flair in a dramatic setting.

, mark the city debut of the Korean American chef, offering contemporary Japanese Korean cuisine with American flair in a dramatic setting. Peridot , featuring plant-based haute cuisine and terroir-driven cocktails with a bold live entertainment program.

, featuring plant-based haute cuisine and terroir-driven cocktails with a bold live entertainment program. Hana no Kumo celebrates the artistry of Japanese Kappou cuisine under the stewardship of Executive Chef Ogawa Masaru.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The legend returns — the city’s only restaurant to hold three MICHELIN stars for 13 consecutive years is back, and better than ever. The reimagined L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon features a sleek new space, five private dining rooms, and a wine cellar four times larger than before, housing over 3,400 labels. Expect signature Robuchon dishes, timeless French finesse, and a front-row seat to culinary artistry at the iconic L-shaped counter.

Jean-Pierre

A jubilant homage to the charming and decadent bistros of Paris, this love letter to the City of Lights revives the romance and revelry of France’s golden age, serving up French bistro classics, delightful cocktails and Languedoc wines on tap in a maximalist setting. Gather with friends and lovers alike in the plush red velvet booths and tuck into dishes like hand-cut steak tartare, duck confit and the signature Poulet de Simone, an elevated take on a poulet roti, made with Hong Kong’s famous three yellow chicken.

La Vache! at The Peak

Dine on top of the world at this buzzy Parisian entrecôte steakhouse on The Peak, where prime ribeye and bottomless golden frites are paired with unbeatable views of the Hong Kong skyline. La Vache! is one of the latest openings at the top of the town by Hong Kong hospitality team Black Sheep, whose stable at The Peak also includes Neapolitan pizzeria FALCONE, Indian brasserie Rajasthan Rifles, New York-style slice joint Peak Pizza, all-American bake shop Butter and cult-favourite Australian gelateria Messina.

Roganic Hong Kong

Reopened in a new home in February with a refreshed sustainability-focused, share-style concept, acclaimed British chef Simon Rogan’s one-MICHELIN-starred and MICHELIN Green-starred fine diner embraces zero-waste principles in cuisine and design, presenting refined plates backed by seasonal, local ingredients.

Savour Local Flavours and Street Eats

Hong Kong’s food scene is as much about its street-level charm as its fine-dining flair. These new spots capture the city’s signature energy in the most delicious way, from nostalgic local flavours to creative comfort food with global twists.

Bakehouse at The Peak

Bakehouse has landed at The Peak Tower, serving its signature sourdoughs, pastries and famed egg tarts against a backdrop of sweeping harbour views. Grab a coffee and a pastry by day or wind down with a sweet treat as the city lights up at night.

Jus

By the team behind the enduringly popular Big JJ Seafood Hotpot, this casual Soho diner keeps things simple with a menu that features just three dishes: butter beef noodles, beef dan dan noodles, and vegetarian dan dan — each made with housemade al dente noodles.

Servo

Say g’day to Servo, celebrated chef Shane Osborn’s ode to casual Australian cafes. Stop by for hearty brunch plates, pub-inspired mains and a wine list that showcases Australia’s best wine regions.

With the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival just around the corner, now is the perfect time to explore the city’s dynamic food and drink scene — just be sure to book ahead and come hungry!

