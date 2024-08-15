5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northeastern Taiwan

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Thursday, with no reports of human or physical casualties.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration stated that the earthquake occurred off the coast of Yilan County, northeast of the island, at a depth of nine kilometers.

The earthquake caused buildings to shake in Taipei. Local authorities have not yet revealed the extent of the damage.

In May, another earthquake struck in the waters near Hualien County with no losses reported.

Taiwan lies near tectonic faults at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, making it vulnerable to regular earthquakes.

The most extreme earthquake to hit Taiwan was back in 1999, in which more than 2,000 people died. It was 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

Source: Qatar News Agency