2022 NFL Mock Draft: Week 10

Published by

Prime Time Sports Talk

We are nearing the NFL draft season and the first-round prospects are becoming more apparent. This upcoming draft class is one of the best cornerback drafts in recent memory. In addition, the interior offensive line, offensive tackle, and edge rusher classes are shaping up well. However, the class lacks top-end talent with quarterbacks, with only one in the first round in this draft. The draft order is based on Tankathon’s current draft order. With all that said, let’s dive in. Be sure to check out all of our 2022 NFL Draft coverage. No 1. Detroit Lions – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, OregonThibode…

Read More