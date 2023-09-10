1st cybersecurity program launched at University of Jordan



Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), in cooperation with Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), recently launched the first specialized cybersecurity program for University of Jordan (UJ)’s students.





According to its statement, ZINC is scheduled to kick off a series of training courses in the cybersecurity field successively, at a number of Jordanian universities, in joint cooperation, and will contribute to developing youth skills in this area.





ZINC announced the launch of the first program courses for students, in cooperation with JODDB at the UJ, which provides 120 intensive training hours, provided by cybersecurity experts from JODDB’s “Cyber Shield” Academy, the statement said.





UJ-based ZINC branch hosts all the program activities, which were launched on September 6 with participation of 18 students.





Source: Jordan News Agency

