ZATCA Obtains EFQM Certificate of Excellence

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has received an accreditation certificate from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) being 5-star recognized, becoming the first Saudi institution to achieve this. The authority was recognized as a 5-star organization by EFQM for applying local and international institutional excellence standards and concepts, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

ZATCA achieved this recognition in appreciation for its efforts and continuous improvement brought about by its boosting the most important strategic capability, i.e., operational excellence and expenditure efficiency.

The authority also provides tools for ensuring quality and sustained institutional excellence by focusing on satisfying customers, partners and related institutions, identifying current and future trends, developing and improving operations and services, measuring strategic and operational performance indicators, focusing on digital transformation, and utilizing emerging technologies for highly efficient performance and service delivery.

ZATCA stated goal is to continue to practice institutional excellence to be a role model in the Kingdom, promote trade and provide a seamless customer experience.

Source: Saudi Press Agency