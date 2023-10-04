Yemeni Scholars Association condemns Zionists’ storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and punishes Jewish leaders visit to Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni Scholars Association condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Zionist Jews and the successive visits of Jewish leaders to Saudi Arabia.

The association said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), “The Yemeni Scholars Association followed the storming and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Jews in light of international complicity, American light, shameful ,scandalous Arab silence, and Saudi Arabia’s haste in taking over the occupying Jews and Zionists.”

The statement considered the repeated raiding and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionists a disgrace against regimes affiliated with Islam and Arabism… stressing the Islamic nature of Al-Aqsa Mosque and rejecting any temporal or spatial division of Holy Al-Quds.

The association’s statement stated that the Saudi regime’s haste in taking over the Jews at this critical and sensitive stage that the Palestinian issue is going through is a treacherous stab, blatant commercialization, an insult, belittlement of all the sacrifices of the Palestinian people, a betrayal of their just cause and oppression.

Source: Yemen News Agency