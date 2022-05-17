WHR Group, Inc. Named a Top Workplace for the Ninth Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the ninth consecutive year, WHR Group, Inc. (WHR) was named a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Top Workplaces surveys employee engagement and satisfaction at companies throughout the US. Awards are given to companies in different regions including the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, Rocky Mountains and the Pacific. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WHR was awarded a Top Workplace in the Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin region.

Top Workplace awards are based solely on the results of employee survey feedback administered by Energage, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. What makes this award so special, and humbling is that WHR’s employees provided the survey feedback.

WHR Employees and Culture

WHR believes it’s critical to focus on culture in the workplace. As a relocation management company, WHR helps other organizations attract and retain the best talent, which it couldn’t do without finding and retaining the best talent internally.

According to WHR Human Resources Manager, Kimberley Uitz, SHRM-CP, GPHR, “Top Workplaces is an important recognition to any employer, employee or potential employee. In the past few years, this has become more critical, and in some ways harder to obtain. WHR is honored to have earned Top Workplace in 2022 and for our ninth consecutive year. We hope to continue expanding and growing our fantastic employee base.”

WHR wants its employees to enjoy coming into the office, be engaged, be proud of the work they do and grow their careers for success. You can’t have great culture without great people. WHR Group takes the feedback it receives from its employees and acts on it. WHR’s passion has always been Advancing Lives Forward® and WHR embodies this passion for its client’s transferees and its employees.

WHR is proud of this nine-time recognition and its very talented employees.

