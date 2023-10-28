  • Date: October 29, 2023
Weather Forecast for Saturday

Riyadh, According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds, are forecast for Saturday in some parts of the Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha, Hail, Makkah and Madinah, regions, extending to the regions of Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Northern Borders.

Along the northern part coast of the Red Sea, winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, registering a speed of 15 to 40km/h, and southwesterly to southeasterly in central and southern part, registering a speed of 15 to 45km/h, NCM said.

In the Arabian Gulf, winds will be northern to northwesterly, registering a speed of 15 to 35km/h, according to NCM.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

