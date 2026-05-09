VinFast Deepens Its EV Push in the Middle East Through Technology and Smart Mobility

As Gulf markets accelerate toward smart and sustainable mobility, VinFast is expanding its EV presence in the Middle East with technology-focused products, connected vehicle capabilities, and long-term ownership solutions.

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – The Middle East is increasingly emerging as one of the next major battlegrounds for global electric vehicle brands, particularly as younger consumers across Gulf countries show rising interest in smart, technology-focused mobility solutions that combine premium specifications with advanced software and digital experiences. That shift has opened the door for newer EV manufacturers to compete alongside more established automotive brands.

The opportunity reflects larger market dynamics already transforming the region. Asian EV brands have rapidly expanded their footprint across Gulf countries in recent years, supported by growing demand for feature-rich vehicles, manufacturing scale advantages, and increasingly competitive pricing.

Against that backdrop, VinFast is positioning itself as part of a broader transformation reshaping the automotive landscape across the region. As governments accelerate investments in renewable energy, charging infrastructure, and smart city development, the transition toward electric mobility is gaining momentum across the Gulf.

For VinFast, the Middle East represents a strategic growth market within its wider international expansion plan. The company has been strengthening its presence with the VF 8 electric SUV, targeting consumers seeking a combination of advanced technology, premium features, and long-term ownership value.

VinFast’s broader strategy aligns closely with those changing consumer expectations. Rather than operating solely as a conventional carmaker, the company is developing a vertically integrated EV ecosystem that combines intelligent software, connected services, and smart manufacturing capabilities.

Globally, VinFast has delivered more than 400,000 vehicles and accumulated several years of real-world driving data. That foundation has supported the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, connected vehicle technologies, and over-the-air software capabilities designed to continuously improve the ownership experience.

In the Middle East market, the VF 8 is positioned around technology, comfort, and practicality for regional driving conditions. The all-electric SUV offers dual-motor all-wheel drive capability with up to 402 horsepower in the Plus variant and a driving range of up to 493 km on a full charge under the NEDC standard.

Developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, the VF 8 combines a modern exterior design with a spacious cabin focused on digital integration and passenger comfort. Available features include a 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an air ionization-equipped climate control system, and multiple ADAS technologies, including Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and 360-degree Surround View Monitoring.

VinFast is also emphasizing after-sales support and ownership assurance as key differentiators in the region. The company offers a 10-year vehicle warranty or 200,000 km, alongside a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty. Customers additionally receive access to mobile services, roadside assistance, DC fast charging networks, and over-the-air software updates.

As Gulf markets continue embracing electrification and smart mobility concepts, VinFast is seeking to establish itself as a long-term player in the region’s evolving automotive sector. By combining advanced technology, connected vehicle capabilities, and scalable EV solutions, the company is reinforcing its ambition to compete in one of the world’s fastest-changing mobility markets.